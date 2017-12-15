JNU sends notice to student for tweet on ‘internet curbs’

The notice stated that the proctor’s office has received a complaint against her for posting on social media The notice stated that the proctor’s office has received a complaint against her for posting on social media

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has sent a notice to former JNUSU vice-president Shehla Rashid, for writing on social media against the administration’s decision to block content on the university WiFi.

The notice stated that the proctor’s office has received a complaint against her for posting on social media. In November, students had complained that the administration had blocked access to certain content related to the Una incident, presidential debate and others.

The notice sent on December 7, read, “A complaint dated 23.11.2017 against you, has been received in the Chief Proctor’s office. In the said complaint it has been alleged that you were claiming on social media site (Twitter) regarding content blocking on the JNU campus WiFi.”

In November, when there was collective outrage, Rashid had tweeted, “JNU WiFi censorship. How YouTube, running in restricted mode in JNU, censors YouTube Channels of NDTV, The Wire, etc, but not Zee News.”

She has been asked to appear before the proctor on December 19 to explain her position.

Speaking against the notice, Rashid, said, “My university administration lives in some kind of repressive Victorian era where they call kids into their office (without cell phones, of course) for a spanking! This is probably the first notice anyone has received for posting on social media. It’s not even in their purview.”

Hitting out at the notice, the JNUSU in a statement said: We condemn this latest scheme of JNU V-C who, through the proctor’s office, is targeting Left progressive student activists for exposing administration’s machinations and anti-student policies. The notice is farcical as it shows how the administration sees exposing of its tampering of academic freedom by placing curbs on internet access.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App