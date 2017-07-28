JNU seat cut: No admission in 56 of 67 MPhil/PhD courses, court told

JNU Campus (Archive) JNU Campus (Archive)

Zero admission in 56 of 67 combined MPhil/PhD programmes and 37 of 50 PhD programmes of various schools/centres, and around 300 vacancies of teaching faculty — these are some of the issues plaguing JNU, the Delhi High Court was informed by the counsel for students Thursday.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli was hearing the appeal against the seat cuts in MPhil and PhD courses, based on UGC rules.

After informing the bench of the absence of Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, standing counsel for JNU Monica Arora sought a fresh date of hearing. In the brief proceedings, counsel for students Arvind K Nigam apprised the court of the figures of zero admissions: “What is the university there for then?… Admission figures are bizarre…Why is this happening?”

Arora replied that under UGC rules, a supervisor could guide only 11 students. But in JNU one supervisor had around 300 students under him/her. Nigam then underlined the urgency of the matter as admissions were to begin in December. The bench then posted the matter for hearing on November 1.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vrinda Grover, counsel for the students, said, “… The only relief student petitioners were seeking was to adopt the new UGC regulations as has been done in the past with UGC 2009 regulations, by harmonising it with the JNU Act and the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission); both of which were binding on JNU. Zero admissions in a majority of schools and centres is a matter of major concern.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App