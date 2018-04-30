JNU scuffle over film: Three FIRs registered

The DCP said police received a total of 13 complaints with similar allegations. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) The DCP said police received a total of 13 complaints with similar allegations. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

Two days after a scuffle took place in JNU between the ABVP and other student organisations, including the Left, over the screening of a film on ‘love jihad’, the Delhi Police have registered three separate FIRs in connection with the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said JNU students’ union president Mohit Pandey’s complaint, a complaint by a woman student alleging molestation and that of a security guard have been converted into FIRs.

The DCP said police received a total of 13 complaints with similar allegations. Police converted the three complaints into FIRs after taking a legal opinion, he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App