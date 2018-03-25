JNU students, teachers recall: ‘Kicked, grabbed by hair’

An assistant professor alleged they were “caught unawares, and three blows landed on my back”. An assistant professor alleged they were “caught unawares, and three blows landed on my back”.

A day after a protest by JNU students and teachers ran into police lathicharge, allegations emerged that several protesters had sustained injuries.

Swati Simha, a student who was among the detainees, alleged: “Once the water cannon started, I tried to reason with police. Instead, officers kicked me, pulled my hair and said ‘maar saali ko’. I received bruises and scratches on my arms, and had to get a tetanus shot.”

Shreyasi Biswas shared photos of bruised legs on social media, alleging: “I was at the front of the protest, trying to ensure barricades are not broken. There were no police women there, and officers hit us with their elbows. They got more violent when they noticed a photographer was shooting them.”

JNUSU joint secretary Shubhanshu Singh, also among the detainees, said, “They tried to intimidate us at the police station saying they’ll click our photos. They let us go only when politicians intervened.”

In a statement, JNUTA president Sonajharia Minz said, “We strongly condemn police brutality on JNU students and teachers who were peacefully marching from JNU to Parliament Street…. In the lathi charge, some teachers and several students were badly injured…”

