JNU protests: Probe will be done in two-three days, say police

A day after Delhi Police officers were accused of manhandling a woman photojournalist at a JNU protest, and an SHO was accused of molesting an Indian Express reporter, over hundred mediapersons protested outside the Delhi Police Headquarters demanding action against the accused. Police have received complaints in connection with both cases.

Amid demands that the police chief address the crowd, Delhi Police chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak came out and said, “An independent inquiry has been initiated by the vigilance unit. It will be completed in two-three days and action will be taken accordingly.”

He claimed that some female personnel had mistaken the photojournalist for a protester. “While that is not an excuse, I would like to stress it was an accident.”

In a joint statement, the Press Club of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps, Press Association and Federation of Press Clubs in India demanded action against the officers. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the protest. “We have registered an FIR under Sections 147, 148, 186, 353, 332 and 509,” Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said.

