JNU professor steps down amid sexual harassment charges

Delhi Police Friday filed a case of sexual harassment against JNU professor Atul Kumar Johri on a complaint by seven of his students. Johri denied the allegations and resigned from two administrative posts he held. The FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj police station. In the complaint, it has been alleged that Johri made “sexually coloured remarks” and if a woman objected, he would hold a grudge against her.

The university administration said it will look into the complaints. “A few students from the School of Life Sciences at JNU met the top administrative officials and verbally expressed their grievances against a professor. They were assured that the administration will look into their grievances. The professor has tendered his resignation from administrative positions,” a statement by the administration said.

While Johri did not respond to queries by The Indian Express, he told PTI, “I resigned on moral grounds. I am outraged because of this mala fide, motivated move, trying to malign my character. I feel mentally harassed.”

Meanwhile, more than 50 faculty members expressed solidarity with the complainants. “We are distraught that complainants have had to take charges that should have been pursued within the institution to the police because of a lack of faith in the university’s internal complaints committee,” the teachers said in the statement. JNU’s gender sensitisation committee, GSCASH, was recently dissolved and the Internal Complaints Committee instituted in its place.

“This is the second such case when allegations about sexual harassment have been filed under the IPC, because complainants do not have faith in the autonomy, impartiality, and commitment to complete confidentiality of the JNU ICC,” the statement said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Milind Dumbere said police are probing the matter and will call Johri for questioning.

