JNU professor Nivedita Menon gets backing

Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Nivedita Menon Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Nivedita Menon

A DAY after a university in Jodhpur filed a police complaint against Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Nivedita Menon over her alleged remarks against the Indian Army and on Kashmir, Menon Saturday said her lecture was “utterly patriotic” as it was “anti-RSS and anti-Hindutva”.

She also got support from teachers and students who said she was attacked for “standing up against right-wing forces”.

Detailing what she had said in the lecture at Jai Narain Vyas University on the Kafila website, Menon said, “The frenzy whipped up in JNVU is based on the testimony of one person, who on his own admission, had come to measure me against the standards of his own deshbhakti. After my lecture, he told me he had seen me on YouTube and had come to see how anti-national I am.”

JNU professor Rajat Dutta, said, “She is the latest among a long list of women scholars, activists and thinkers who have been attacked for their opposition to the government.”

Professor Ayesha Kidwai said, “As a friend and colleague, I am distraught and frustrated…”