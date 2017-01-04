JNU: Professor faces enquiry for addressing students

Menon said she wasn’t aware of any such committee being formed to probe her. (File Photo) Menon said she wasn’t aware of any such committee being formed to probe her. (File Photo)

JNU has decided to set up a high level enquiry committee (HLEC) against Professor Nivedita Menon for “repeatedly” addressing students at the administrative block. The Registrar had issued a letter to Menon on December 30, warning her that addressing students at the venue was a “violation of university rules” and that continuing to do so would “attract disciplinary action”.

Menon, and several other professors, have been addressing students against the suspension of 10 students — two of who the university claims are de-registered — for “disrupting” an Academic Council meeting.

“The matter of Professor Menon was discussed and many members supported the move of setting up an enquiry committee against her. No sensible person should say things she did publicly. She said, ‘We will violate rules and speak wherever we want, do what you can’,” official sources claimed.

Menon said she wasn’t aware of any such committee being formed to probe her. Addressing faculty and students on Tuesday, she said, “He (the V-C) is trying to take away this space from us, he thinks he can threaten and intimidate us. Not one faculty member will be intimidated by this.”