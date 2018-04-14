JNU professor booked for molesting student

Last month, another JNU professor was arrested on charges of sexually harassing nine women students. He was later granted bail by a city court. Last month, another JNU professor was arrested on charges of sexually harassing nine women students. He was later granted bail by a city court.

A professor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University has been booked after a student of the varsity’s Social Sciences Department alleged that she was molested by him, the police said on Saturday.

Last month, another JNU professor was arrested on charges of sexually harassing nine women students. He was later granted bail by a city court. The police said that they received a complaint from the Social Sciences Department student yesterday, following which a case was registered.

The FIR was lodged on charges of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, they said.

The student told the police that the professor had been harassing her for a long time but when the situation got out of hand, she approached the police.

