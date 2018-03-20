JNU sexual harassment case: Professor Atul Johri arrested by Delhi police

JNU sexual harassment case: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protest against Prof Atul Johri who is accused of sexually harassing female students. JNU sexual harassment case: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protest against Prof Atul Johri who is accused of sexually harassing female students.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Professor Atul Johri of JNU after allegations of sexual harassment were leveled against him by students. Prof Atul Johri, was produced before duty magistrate Ritu Singh, where he moved a bail plea, saying sending him to jail would spoil his career. Police have sought 14-day custody of Johri.

Earlier in the day, prof Atul Johri was detained for questioning. “Johri’s statement during questioning in eight FIRs and similar complaints by other students were video recorded,” a senior police officer said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Chaudhary said, “We have recorded the statements of the complainants. A few more female students have approached the police and levelled similar allegations against Johri. They are being examined.

“Legal action will be initiated. The investigation is being closely monitored by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj.”

The arrest of prof Atul Johri came as JNU students continued to protest over the delay in taking action against the professor.

A group of women student had accused Johri, professor of the JNU’s School of Life Sciences, of sexually harassing them. Eight FIR were registered against him at the Vasant Kunj police station in southwest Delhi.

“The professor often makes sexually-coloured remarks, open demands for sex and comments on the figure of almost every girl. If a girl objects, he holds a grudge against her,” the women students had said in a statement.

“There is a financial nexus between the professor and the administration. No instrument has been purchased for years, but still crores of rupees have been spent,” it said.

The statement was issued by them after a press meet on the JNU campus.

Earlier on Monday, the students of JNU students took out a protest march to the Vasant Kunj police station demanding the arrest of Johri. The students accused the men in uniform of “inaction” in the matter.

“Four days after eight women students came forward with sexual harassment complaints against the professor, no action has been taken against him and just one FIR has been lodged,” Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) vice-president Simone Zoya Khan said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Milind Dumbere said they were dealing with the matter in accordance with the law.

