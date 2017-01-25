JNU proctor resigns over ‘dilution’ of his powers

JNU JNU

JNU Chief Proctor A P Dimri tendered his resignation Monday, allegedly over “dilution” of his powers by Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, especially in the case of missing student Najeeb Ahmad. Dimri is the second Chief Proctor to resign since Kumar took over as V-C in January, 2016.

When contacted, Dimri confirmed that he had sent his resignation but refused to comment further. Sources said he had been considering resigning “for the last four-five months”, especially after the V-C intervened and the punishment against four ABVP activists, as recommended by Dimri, was “changed”.

Watch What Else Is making News

According to sources, the university took exception to the proctor sending disciplinary notices to ABVP activists, accusing them of “hitting” Ahmad and “using derogatory language and provocative behaviour” towards him. While the proctor had recommended hostel transfer as well as a fine of Rs 5,000 for each activist, the university did away with the fines, and only retained the hostel transfer.

However, dismissing the allegations, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “He (Dimri) is an excellent academician with hundreds of projects lined up. He wants to dedicate all his time to academics.” The V-C did not respond to calls and texts.

“The V-C met the Chief Proctor, who has tendered his resignation… Prof Vibha Tandon has been appointed the new Chief Proctor from January 24. She is a Professor in the Special Centre of Molecular Medicine,” the university said in a statement.

Tandon was on the four-member Appeals Committee set up by the V-C to hear grievances of students punished by the high-level enquiry committee looking into a February 9 event, where alleged anti-India slogans were raised. She also heads the enquiry against a recent gherao of the Administrative Block by students.

Dimri had taken over from Krishna Kumar, who had resigned on February 29 last year.

Sources told The Indian Express that the friction between Dimri and the V-C had increased after the administration’s recent decision to ban protests at the Administrative Block and to install grills there.