JNU PhD scholar Mukul Jain goes missing

A PhD scholar from JNU’s School of Life Sciences reportedly went missing since Tuesday noon. Identified as Mukul Jain, the PhD scholar was last seen leaving the JNU campus at around 12.30 pm from the East Gate. The university appealed to people with information about his whereabouts to come forward and contact its security staff.

In 2016, a first-year JNU student, Najeeb Ahmed, went missing from the campus hostel after an alleged scuffle with members of the ABVP. After Delhi Police failed to trace his whereabouts, the case was transferred to the CBI.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.

