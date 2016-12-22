JNU missing student: Najeeb’s hostel roommate on lie detector test list

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) PhD student Najeeb Ahmad’s roommate, who was the last to see him before the scholar went missing, would undergo a lie detector test on Thursday. Mohd Qasim would be the first of the eight students to undergo the test as part of Delhi Police’s investigations into Ahmad’s disappearance.

Qasim said that he had last seen Ahmad in their room. However, he added that Ahmad was not there when he returned from the washroom. “He did not sleep the whole night after the incident (alleged altercation with ABVP activists). I kept asking him, ‘Najeeb bhai, kuch loge?’ but he told me that he was okay. He was just lying on his bed,” said Qasim, who shared the room with Najeeb in Brahmaputra hostel for a year.

“I woke up at 11.30 am, when I got a call from his mother. I asked Najeeb to take the call. He talked to his mother briefly and gave the phone back to me.’’

Qasim said Ahmad did not speak to him and kept sitting. “At 12.30 pm, I went to the washroom, and when I came back, he was not in the room. His laptop and mobile were on his table,’’ said Qasim. “I thought he might have gone somewhere, and I went to the canteen.’’

A guard had purportedly seen Ahmad taking an autorickshaw from the campus. The investigators managed to trace the auto driver a month later. The driver told them that he had dropped Ahmad somewhere near the Jamia Millia Islamia campus.

The investigators are conducting polygraph tests of the students who were in touch with Ahmad before he went missing. The Delhi Police called Qasim on Tuesday asking him to undergo the test, and he said he was ready to.