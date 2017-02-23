JNU link to DU protests: Invite to Umar Khalid

As protesters were gathering at 1 pm, ABVP members gathered outside the college raising slogans. (File) As protesters were gathering at 1 pm, ABVP members gathered outside the college raising slogans. (File)

Seeds of Wednesday’s campus violence were sown during protests against teachers and students of Ramjas for inviting JNU’s Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to talk during a college seminar. On Tuesday, ABVP members gathered outside the college to protest the participation of the two. According to teachers at Ramjas College, protesters pelted stones at them and roughed up both students and teachers despite police presence.

On Wednesday, students and teachers at Ramjas as well as members of All India Students’ Association (AISA) called a protest march from the college to Maurice Nagar police station, demanding an FIR against ABVP members for vandalism.

As protesters were gathering at 1 pm, ABVP members gathered outside the college raising slogans. According to teachers, ABVP members from the college beat up students, with one throwing a chair at a teacher.

But Saket Bahuguna, national media convener, ABVP, said, “There was no violence at our end. Tempers were flying high because of the support for anti-national people and activities. We are touchy about issues that threaten the nation and some people get carried away.”

“This is what has been happening at JNU for several years. We will not let the same happen at DU,” he added.