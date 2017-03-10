JNU files FIR against 10 students for ‘misbehaving’ with V-C

JNU (File Photo) JNU (File Photo)

Over ten students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been booked for misbehaving with Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. According to the FIR, the police have booked the students for wrongful restraint and confinement at Vasant Kunj North police station. Police sources said the incident had happened on February 27 at the Admin Block, when the students allegedly removed their blockade and “adamantly” demanded a meeting with the V-C.

“These students had gheraoed the VC for over two hours and did not let him leave. They were also asking him questions which should not be discussed between a student and a teacher. We, therefore, wrote to the police on March 4 asking that an FIR be filed on the matter,” said JNU registrar Pramod Kumar.

A police officer said a case has been registered under IPC sections 341(wrongful restraint), 342(wrongful confinement), 504(intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (acts done by several

persons in furtherance of common intention).

As per the complaint, the V-C was unwell and a doctor was summoned, but the doctor “was not allowed by the students to see Kumar who was confined to Rector 1 office”. On the following day, a girl student threatened to commit suicide if the V-C did not meet the students and “forced” him to meet them.

“Whatever happened was democratic in nature, they opened the door and made us sit. There was no illegal confinement, or anything else which is alleged in the FIR . We just wanted to expose the administration’s lack of clarity with regard to the UGC notification through dialogue, which we achieved. The administration pressurised the police to lodge an FIR against us,” said Pallikonda Manikanta, one of the students who has been named in the FIR.