J&K: Ministry of Home Affairs alone to allow Myanmar nationals to visit protected areas

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Easing restrictions on the visit of foreigners to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Ministry said the permission in case of Myanmar nationals, including Rohingya, will only be granted by the Home Ministry while in case of nationals from other countries, the Jammu and Kashmir government or district magistrate concerned can issue a protected area permit for those visiting far-flung areas in the state.

“Prior approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs is necessary for grant of PAP to a citizen of Myanmar to visit a protected area in J&K,” the order issued by the Home Ministry stated. However, for visiting the States of Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland, the nationals from Myanmar are “excluded” from the requirement of obtaining a protected area permit till December 2022, as per the order.

Sources said the clause related to Myanmar nationals was inserted following their concentration in large number in J&K. The Home Ministry, in August last year, issued an advisory, asking states and UTs to identify illegal migrants, including Rohingya, and deport them. As per Home Ministry, there are nearly 40,000 Rohingya residing in the country out of which 11,000 are reported to be in J&K alone.

Explaining the relaxation for visit of Myanmar nationals to Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland, officials said the three northeastern states were excluded from the protected area initially for a year in 2011, which has been extended till December 2022. However, citizens of Afghanistan, China and Pakistan and foreign nationals having their origin in these countries would continue to require prior approval of the Home Ministry for these states, they added.

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been urging the Centre to reduce presence of security forces and relax the protected areas permit for foreigners to promote tourism.

The permits will allow foreigners — two in number — for a maximum period of 7 days to visit Kargil, Nubra, Khaltse and Nyoma in Leh-Ladakh, officials said.

In its recent order, the home ministry said, “MHA, Government of J&K and the concerned magistrate may issue the Protected Area Permit (PAP) for a maximum period of seven days after requisite security checks in respect of visiting foreign tourists in a group of two or more persons sponsored by a recognized travel agency in India with a pre-drawn itinerary for the places now open for tourism and Leh-Manali road may also be kept open to foreigners during the period between July 15 to October 15.”

It further noted, “They (foreigners) should be accompanied by an authorized representative of the recognized travel agent who would act as the escort to the group. It is obligatory on the part of the tourists, tour operators and other agencies concerned with the organized tour to ensure that the tourists travel on the identified tour circuits only.”

Besides Jammu and Kashmir, MHA also issued guidelines for relaxation of protected area permit in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Rajasthan in a bid to facilitate tourism.

All foreigners visiting these states with protected/restricted areas are required to register themselves with the Foreigners Registration Officer of the state within 24 hours of arrival, the order noted.

