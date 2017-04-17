JJB to govt: Ban over-counter sale of whiteners to children

The JJ Board has directed the Delhi government to ban over-the-counter sale of correction fluids, whiteners, thinners and other such products to children below the age of18. However, it added that a child can buy the substances only if he or she is accompanied by parents or can produce a letter from school authorities.

The board, while hearing a case wherein a child in conflict with law was caught by police and revealed that he was indulging in substance abuse after buying whiteners and thinners from a grocery store owner in Seemapuri, said it had over the last year noticed an “a steady influx of children afflicted with drug enslavement”.

The board cited a draft report, ‘Mapping and Size Estimation of Street Children who use drugs in Delhi’, by the Delhi government’s Department of Women and Child Development, which revealed that 19,320-27,090 street children are affected by substance abuse and 11 per cent use “inhalants such as whiteners and thinners”.

Only narcotics like heroin or ganja come under the purview of the NDPS Act. Misuse of pharmaceutical products or thinners fall under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, under which the government and not the police can take action.

