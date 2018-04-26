Jeweller jumps off DRI building in Delhi

Police said Mohammad Umar was working with seven labourers at the Delhi Jal Board site. (Representational) Police said Mohammad Umar was working with seven labourers at the Delhi Jal Board site. (Representational)

A Delhi-based jeweller died after he jumped from the sixth floor of the office of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday, police said.

The dead has been identified as Gaurav Gupta, who had entered the DRI Office in CGO complex after getting a visitor’s slip. The DRI and Delhi Police maintained Gupta had not been called for questioning. The DRI said that Gupta’s house in Shalimar Bagh was raided on two separate occasions on April 24 and 25. They said that a total of 41 kg foreign-marked gold, 213 kg silver bullion and Rs 48 lakh in cash was seized from him. The estimated amount of the total seizure stood at Rs 13 crore.

Following the raids, Gupta had visited the DRI office along with his father, police said. The DRI had reportedly seized a locker during one of the raids on April 25. “Gupta’s father was asked to accompany a staff to open the locker. His father went for the same while Gupta waited inside the visitors’ room. At the time, some other staff were also inside the room, including an AC repairman,” said a police officer.

While the AC repair work was under way, Gupta suddenly fell from the sixth floor through a narrow opening, claimed police, adding that they suspect it to be a suicide. “Unfortunately, he jumped through the window at 12 pm. He was taken to Safdarjang hospital by officers,” read a statement by DRI.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App