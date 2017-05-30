Jewar robbery, ‘gangrape’: Family, locals stage protest; victim’s mother hospitalised

One person was killed in the incident. Express One person was killed in the incident. Express

Four days after a 40-year-old man was killed and four women allegedly gangraped on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway, their relatives and locals held a demonstration at Jewar tehsil Monday afternoon, demanding arrests in the case. The man’s 75-year-old mother, meanwhile, had to be rushed to a hospital in Bulandshahr. “Around 5 pm today, we found her unconscious in her room. We somehow woke her up, and she complained of chest pain. We rushed her to a doctor in Jewar, and then to a Bulandshahr hospital, where doctors gave her medicines. They said it happened due to stress,” said the brother of the man killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, protesting against “police inaction”, the man’s brother-in-law, who was also beaten up in the attack, said, “Justice is all we want. No one has been arrested so far… Police have assured us that they will crack the case within two days. We will wait…” Love Kumar, SSP, Gautam Buddha Nagar, said, “We are working on the case and have assured the family that arrests will be made soon. Our teams are in regular touch with the family.”

The incident took place when the family of eight was on its way to visit a relative in a Bulandshahr hospital. Their car was allegedly hit by an axle, prompting the driver to stop near Sabota village, police said. The victims initially alleged the involvement of three neighbours, but later withdrew the charge.

