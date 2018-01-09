Jet Airways woman crew member among two held in dollar haul

A Jet Airways spokesperson said that during an inspection by the DRI team, a large sum of foreign currency was recovered from an employee of the airline. (Representational Image) A Jet Airways spokesperson said that during an inspection by the DRI team, a large sum of foreign currency was recovered from an employee of the airline. (Representational Image)

The Delhi zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Monday detained two persons, including a woman crew member of Jet Airways, from the Indira Gandhi International Airport and recovered $480,200 from their possession.

A senior DRI official said the detention was made on the basis of a tip-off, following which a raid was conducted at the airport. “DRI has recovered $480,200 valued at Rs 3.21 crore, from the crew member of Jet Airways,” the officer said.

An investigation has revealed that the accused was in touch with Delhi-based businessmen, and was allegedly involved in converting black money into white. “The man used to hand over the black money to the crew member, who would get the money exchanged abroad in the form of gold or foreign currency,” the officer added.

A Jet Airways spokesperson said that during an inspection by the DRI team, a large sum of foreign currency was recovered from an employee of the airline. “The employee has been taken into custody. Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action. Jet Airways has a strict code of conduct and zero tolerance towards any action of its employees that contravenes domestic or international laws of the countries in which it operates,” he said.

