Jet Airways hostess arrested for smuggling $480,200 out of India

In a statement, Jet Airways said that further action will be taken based on the inputs from officials. In a statement, Jet Airways said that further action will be taken based on the inputs from officials.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Tuesday arrested the air hostess of Jet Airways who allegedly tried to smuggle $480,200 out of the country. The accused was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and the amount was found wrapped in a foil with her.

The accused was on a flight to Hong Kong on Monday when she was held by the DRI official based on a tip-off. “DRI has recovered $480,200 valued at Rs 3.21 crore, from the crew member of Jet Airways,” the officer said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the accused was in touch with a Delhi-based businessman and was allegedly involved in converting black money into white. “The man used to hand over the black money to the crew member, who would get the money exchanged abroad in the form of gold or foreign currency,” the officer added.

In a statement, Jet Airways said that further action will be taken based on the inputs from officials. “The employee has been taken into custody. Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action. Jet Airways has a strict code of conduct and zero tolerance towards any action of its employees that contravenes domestic or international laws of the countries in which it operates,” a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd