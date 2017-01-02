Prakash Javadekar lauds interest rate cut move

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday lauded the interest rate cut move saying it would bring relief to poor and middle classes as EMIs would come down.

“Interest rate cut is a welcome news. Nearly 2 per cent cut in 30 months will bring down EMIs. This is yet another 2017 new year gift,” Javadekar said in a post on twitter.

The Union HRD Minister said the reduction of interest rates will help poor, middle class and small businesses. It’s bonanza for affordable housing, he added.

“Interest rates cut with interest subsidy of 3-4 per cent will boost affordable housing and will help in realisation of dreams of millions of poor,” he said in another tweet.