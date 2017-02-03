Jat quota stir to hit Delhi from today

File photo. File photo.

DAYS AFTER the agitation in Haryana over reservation issue, All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) has announced that it would start dharnas in Delhi too, from Friday. AIJASS president Yashpal Malik said Thursday that dharnas would be held in Delhi on alternate days. The first dharna will be held in front of the sub-divisional magistrate office in Alipur of Delhi near Narela border Friday. On each alternate day, dharna will be held at one place in the national capital. Meanwhile, the samiti has been organising dharnas in 19 districts of Haryana since Sunday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said everyone in a democracy had the right to demonstrate peacefully without impairing law and order. “We had a meeting with one group of Jat leaders where the government accepted their demand to give job to the next of kin of those who had lost their lives in the agitation last year. Process has been initiated for the same,” he added.

Compensation to those affected by the Jat agitation has already been disbursed as per the survey report. “If anyone has a complaint, he or she can apply to the Claim Commissioner to get the issue settled,” he said.