Jat protest: Section 144 across capital from today

Jat protesters in Delhi (Express Photo) Jat protesters in Delhi (Express Photo)

Ahead of the Jat agitation on March 20, Delhi Police have decided to impose Section 144 across the capital from Sunday and maintain a strict vigil in the Lutyens’ area on Monday. The All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti — which is spearheading the agitation demanding reservations in education and jobs — has given a call for a march to the capital to ‘gherao’ Parliament and hold ‘dharnas’ on the Delhi border, blocking all highways, to press for their demands. Delhi Police also advised students and entrance exam aspirants to start early so that they do not get stuck owing to heavy checking and blockades.

Dependra Pathak, chief spokesperson, Delhi Police and Special Commissioner of Police (operations), said, “Under no circumstances will any kind of dharna or violent protest be allowed in Delhi. We have put in place adequate security and safety measures. Tractor-trolleys will not be allowed to enter Delhi from border areas,” said

A three-tier security system will be in place, with 110 companies of external force assisting Delhi Police in maintaining vigil.

From 11 pm Sunday, entry to Lutyens’ Delhi will be restricted.

“Only those fulfilling certain criteria will only be allowed entry after proper verification and checking,” police said.

Bonafide residents, employees working in offices situated in Lutyens’ Delhi, emergency vehicles, entrance exam candidates, ambulance, hearse vans, fire brigade, school buses and those who have come to the area for some work will only be allowed entry after furnishing proof, a police officer said.

“New Delhi will not be used as transit point for people going from north to south Delhi or vice-versa. Commuters travelling from south Delhi to central Delhi are advised to use Ring Road,” said Delhi Traffic Police in an advisory.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now