Janpath fire: Four fire-tenders at the spot, rescue operations underway

A fire broke out at New Delhi’s Janpath area and at least four fire tenders have reached the area. It was not immediately known what caused the fire. Immediate reports said the fire took place near a transit accommodation for MPs. There are no casualties reported and the area that caught fire consisted of old furniture. More details are awaited.

