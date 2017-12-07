‘Jamia student spoke of suicide earlier too’

The spot where Rizwan Khan was found dead. The spot where Rizwan Khan was found dead.

A day after a 20-year-old national-level hockey player was found dead inside his car in Sarojini Nagar, his woman friend told police he used to threaten her that he would commit suicide if she did not meet him. In her disclosure, police said, she claimed that their relationship had soured after Rizwan Khan turned “possessive” and “restricted her from talking to other men”.

Khan did not know she was not in town, police sources said, adding that on the basis of call records, they found that the two were in touch till 2 pm. “He handed over a bag with Rs 2 lakh — procured from his brother to give to a client — to the woman’s father to show his love. He then called the woman and told her he could get anything for her if she wanted,” said a police source.

She told police that she was in Bhopal for a hockey tournament, and had switched off her phone since he kept calling. “She told us that in one of his calls, he said that he would kill himself if she refused to meet. But she did not take it seriously,” police said.

