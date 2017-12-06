Jamia student found dead in Sarojini Nagar, cops suspect suicide

The spot where Rizwan Khan was found dead. The spot where Rizwan Khan was found dead.

A 20-year-old national-level hockey player was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his car in Sarojini Nagar Tuesday. His body, with a gunshot wound on his right temple, was found near the home of a woman friend, also a hockey player.

While police said that prima facie it appears to be a suicide, the family has raised suspicion of foul play. No suicide note has been recovered so far. DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said that information was received around 10.20 am from Sarojini Nagar’s GI Block. “Police found Rizwan Khan’s body in a pool of blood inside a white Swift. A country-made pistol was found in his right hand, with a bullet injury on the right temple,” he said.

His elder brother Riyazuddin, who buys and sells old bikes, said Rizwan was carrying Rs 2 lakh for a client on Monday. “He left in the car but didn’t return till 10 pm. When we called, a woman picked up but did not give clarity on Rizwan’s whereabouts,” he said.

Rizwan, who lived with his parents and three siblings in Tihar Gaon, was pursuing BA from Jamia Millia Islamia.

Riyazuddin said, “The woman who picked up the phone said Rizwan had left the bag full of cash with her, and that she would hand it over to police. Around 7.15 am, the woman’s father called us back and gave us his home address. My father and uncle went to take the bag. That’s when they discovered Rizwan’s car in the parking lot. His body was on the driver’s seat, with the seat reclined.”

The woman’s family refused to speak on the issue. Rizwan’s father Sharif Khan said, “If they had kept us in the loop, my son would be alive today.” Rizwan’s friend, who did not wish to be named, claimed that Rizwan and the woman became friends during hockey practice at a Delhi stadium.

Police said that the woman was out of town for a sports tour, and her cousin had picked up the calls from Rizwan’s family. Police also said Rizwan left his phone and the bag full of cash with his woman friend’s family — though they are yet to figure out why.

“We are trying to ascertain why he came to the woman’s house if she was not in town. Her family told us they knew of the boy through their daughter,” said an officer.

