Jamia Millia Islamia students barred from NCC camp go on strike

Jamia Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad said, “We had written a letter to the NCC Director General detailing all the grievances. We also issued a showcause notice to the ANO, stating that the students' welfare was his duty and he did not act."

Written by Aranya Shankar | New Delhi | Published: January 24, 2018 2:22 am
The 10 students of Jamia Millia Islamia university, who had alleged that they were barred from participating in a National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp for sporting a beard, have now gone on an indefinite hunger strike arguing that the administration has not delivered on its promise of ensuring them “justice”.

On Tuesday, Dilshad Ahmed, one of the students, said: “After coming back to the university, we met the Vice-Chancellor and asked him to intervene. He promised us action within a week. But it’s been a month and nothing has happened so far. We will continue our strike till our demands are met. We’re not even being allowed to sit for our exams.”

Jamia Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad said, “Within a week of the incident, we had written a letter to the NCC Director General detailing all the grievances. We also issued a showcause notice to the ANO, stating that the students’ welfare was his duty and he did not act. Beyond this, the university cannot do anything. We cannot dictate the NCC on how soon to respond to our letter. These students are being used by some people.”

