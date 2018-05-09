Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
Jamia campus tense after slogans on Jinnah

An outfit comprising 20-25 people allegedly shouted slogans such as “Jinnah premi desh chhodo” and “Hinduon ko darana band karo” near the campus gate.

Written by Aranya Shankar | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2018 2:17:51 am
Jamia Milia Islamia, Jamia slogans, Jamia communal tension, Jinnah, protest against Jinnah supporters, Delhi news, indian express news Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia Tuesday saw protests by students over “communal slogans” — after an outfit comprising 20-25 people allegedly shouted slogans such as “Jinnah premi desh chhodo” and “Hinduon ko darana band karo” near the campus gate.

The slogans were raised in the evening during a march from Sarai Julena to the university’s gate number 7. Rahul Tiwari, an RSS member who claimed that he was a postgraduate student of the university, was among those who led the march.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Jin bhi bandhuon ko Jinnah ka samarthan karna hai evam Jamia ke Hindu vidyarthiyon ko dhamkana hai, aaj shaam 6 baje Jullena Evergreen Sweets aaye, unki sutayi ka poora bandobast rakha gaya hai”. Tiwari told The Indian Express that the part on beating up students was written “sarcastically” but accepted that a protest was called by them.

By night the campus had become a scene of protests, with students asking that the slogan shouters be identified and action taken against them.

The ABVP, the students wing of the RSS, also condemned the slogans. “Such communal slogans should not have been raised. We condemn this,” said Asif Aftab, Jamia ABVP unit secretary.

Media Coordinator Saima Saeed said, “These unidentified people didn’t enter the campus, only marched on the road and crossed a university gate.”

