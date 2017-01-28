Jaipur girls who left home after fight with father found in Delhi

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central district) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the girls had been “reunited with their family”. (File photo) Deputy Commissioner of Police (central district) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the girls had been “reunited with their family”. (File photo)

Two girls, aged 18 and 13, who ran away from home in Jaipur following an argument with their father, were discovered by the Delhi Police during a routine tenant verification drive in central Delhi’s Prasad Nagar. Deputy Commissioner of Police (central district) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the girls had been “reunited with their family”.

According to police, the elder daughter was upset after her father scolded her on January 3. “She decided to leave home and take her sister because the two are very close. She also took Rs 30,000 from her father’s pocket and left Jaipur for Delhi,” a senior police officer said.

Once the family discovered the girls were missing, they filed a case of kidnapping with the local police.

After reaching Delhi, the sisters were “confused” about where to go, and eventually landed in Dev Nagar area of Prasad Nagar. The elder sister told the landlady she was a student in a private college, and had come to stay in Delhi with her sister.

“She met a woman in Dev Nagar and took a room for Rs 4,500. But when her landlady asked for ID proof, she started misleading her. She said she didn’t have identification documents at the moment, and asked for some time,” the officer said.

According to police, the landlady felt something was amiss. Around the same time, police in the area approached her for tenant verification on January 12. “The landlady asked them to scrutinise the girls’ documents, after which policemen asked them a few questions. Initially, the elder one cooked up a story, but she eventually told the truth. The police officer then informed the girls’ parents,” the officer said.

The central district police also booked about 50 landowners for allegedly not conducting tenant verification.