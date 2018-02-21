Jailed gangster may have helped murder convict escape police custody, say cops

A 40-year-old convict in a murder case escaped from Delhi Police custody while visiting Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday. (Photo for representation) A 40-year-old convict in a murder case escaped from Delhi Police custody while visiting Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday. (Photo for representation)

A day after a 40-year-old convict in a murder case escaped from Delhi Police custody while visiting Maulana Azad Medical College, police are exploring whether gangster Sunil Tillu had a role to play in the incident. Police have also recovered CCTV footage from the hospital, which shows the three policemen escorting the convict. The three were suspended following the incident.

According to police, Tillu, who is in Sonipat jail, has had a running feud with Delhi’s most-wanted gangster Jatinder alias Gogi. On Tuesday, Police Chief Amulya Patnaik also increased the reward for Gogi’s arrest from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. Police sources said the escaped convict, Sandeep Kumar Dhillo, had forged a close friendship with Tillu while in jail. Police suspect Tillu’s gang may have helped Dhillo escape from the hospital, where he had a dental appointment.

“Over the last few months, Gogi has allegedly gunned down several members of Tillu’s gang, and Dhillo may have been freed to join the ranks and bolster Tillu’s side,” said a police officer. Dhillo had escaped police custody on Monday, after his associates threw chilli powder and opened fire at officers who had accompanied him to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the escape was orchestrated by five persons on motorcycles, who freed the convict, and fled the spot. Another police team investigating Dhillo’s escape said Tillu could have taken help from gangster Neeraj Bawana for arranging the men who arrived on motorcycles. Police said Tillu and Bawana are known associates.

