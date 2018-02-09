Jagdish Tytler files complaint over ‘fake video’

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has lodged a complaint against Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh GK (File) Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has lodged a complaint against Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh GK (File)

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has lodged a complaint against Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh GK, accusing him of circulating a “doctored” video clip showing the Congress leader. Tytler filed the complaint at Kapashera police station in southwest Delhi and has also complained to the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police. “A complaint has been received and we are looking into it,” an officer said.

On Monday, Singh had released a video clip of a purported sting operation recorded in 2011, showing Tytler in conversation with a few people. He had demanded Tytler’s arrest on the basis of the clip.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App