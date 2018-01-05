Jagdish Tytler, Abhishek Verma case: Supreme Court says trial should be completed in a year

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

The Supreme Court Thursday allowed senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, facing corruption charges, to withdraw his plea challenging a Delhi High Court order, which gave the go-ahead to the trial against him and ordered it to be completed in a year.

“Kapil Sibal, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, seeks leave to withdraw the special leave petitions… They are dismissed as withdrawn. However, we direct the trial court to complete the trial within the time limit of one year,” a bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice M M Shantanagoudar said.

Tytler had approached the SC against the High Court’s October 17, 2017, order, upholding the charges framed by a trial court against him and alleged arms dealer Abhishek Verma in the corruption case.

In its chargesheet, the CBI had alleged that Tytler had “actively connived” with Verma to cheat a Chinese telecom firm.

The trial court had framed charges against Tytler, on December 9, 2015, for alleged offences under various sections of the IPC, including 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

Verma was put on trial for alleged offences under sections 120-B read with 420, 471, 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of the IPC and under Section 8 of the PC Act. Both accused are out on bail.

The trial court had framed charges against the two while observing that it was evident that the former had full knowledge of the nature and purpose of transaction being entered into between Verma and officials of the telecom company.

