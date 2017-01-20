Its chief named CBI director, Delhi Police waits for a successor

Alok Verma. (File photo) Alok Verma. (File photo)

HOURS AFTER the government appointed Alok Verma, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, as the new Director of the CBI, possible names of a successor did the rounds.

The top two contenders are Dharmendra Kumar, currently with the CISF as Additional Director General, and Deepak Mishra, currently posted with the CRPF as Additional Director General. Both of them are from the 1984 batch of IPS officers.

During the tenure of former police commissioner B S Bassi, Kumar and Mishra were handling key departments and held the special post of Senior Special CP. While Mishra was handling Law and Order, Kumar was in charge of the Special Units. After Bassi’s retirement, Kumar went on deputation to the CISF. Mishra continued in the force and later went on deputation to the CRPF.

The other two names doing the rounds are that of Amulya Patnaik, who is currently holding the post of special CP (general administration and vigilance branch) of Delhi Police, and Gujarat cadre officer Rakesh Asthana, who was appointed the Additional Director of the CBI in April.