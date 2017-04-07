It’s BJP mud-slinging ahead of MCD polls: AAP

The Report has no substance in it and selective leaks from the report are being used to malign AAP,” a statement issued by the party said. (Representational photo) The Report has no substance in it and selective leaks from the report are being used to malign AAP,” a statement issued by the party said. (Representational photo)

Questioning the timing of the Shunglu Committee report, the Aam Aadmi Party Thursday said that the BJP is staring at defeat in the upcoming municipal polls and is resorting to mud-slinging.

“When the Shunglu Committee was formed to probe the AAP government, why has the BJP not formed any panel to look into financial irregularities in the MCDs over the last 20 years,” said AAP’s Delhi unit convener Dilip Pandey.

“The Shunglu Committee Report has resurfaced while the MCD polls are due on April 23. The Committee appointed by former L-G Najeeb Jung had launched a witch hunt against the AAP last year, investigating over 400 of the most crucial files of the Delhi Government, paralysing the Government’s functioning… The Report has no substance in it and selective leaks from the report are being used to malign AAP,” a statement issued by the party said.

“There is a clear link between the upcoming MCD election and the leaks. AAP is confident that there has been no wrongdoing and the AAP Government has provided honest administration to the people of Delhi over the last two years,” the statement said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now