ITO Metro molester was caught at Barakhamba too, got bail in four days

Two women, including a journalist, were allegedly molested at ITO Metro station on November 13 (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia/File) Two women, including a journalist, were allegedly molested at ITO Metro station on November 13 (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia/File)

Days after a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting two women, including a journalist, at ITO Metro station, investigation has revealed that the accused, Mithilesh, was arrested three months ago as well — for allegedly molesting a woman barely a few metres from Barakhamba Metro station in Connaught Place.

The revelation is part of the chargesheet filed by police on Wednesday. Police are likely to move an application requesting that the trial into the two ITO cases be conducted in a fast-track court.

DCP (Metro) Pankaj Singh said, “We filed the chargesheet on Wednesday in connection with both molestation cases at ITO. We also found during our investigation that Mithilesh was earlier arrested on the same charges.”

During their investigation, police found that Mithilesh, after being arrested in connection with the Barakhamba Road molestation in July, was released on bail — four days after the incident.

“Police probing the ITO cases moved an application before a Delhi court for a test identification parade of the accused, but he refused. He later moved a bail application, but it was rejected by a Delhi court, which stated that it is important to make Metro stations more secure,” an officer said.

The two women were allegedly molested in a span of 20 minutes at ITO Metro station on November 13.

The incidents took place at 9.15 pm and 9.30 pm, after the complainants separately entered the station from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

“The accused first molested a woman, and after 10-15 minutes, molested another. He touched her inappropriately on her back. When she confronted him, he first apologised but then approached her and groped her. He also attacked her before fleeing the spot,” a senior police officer said, adding that the woman gave chase but he exited the station and disappeared into the dark.

Police said the woman approached CISF officers and was taken to the control room.

“The woman later informed DCP Singh about the incident and police lodged an FIR under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Police scanned CCTV footage from the Metro station and managed to get a photograph of the accused. Five teams were formed and they started questioning local vendors about him. Police questioned more than 5,000 people over two days before arresting the accused him from his residence,” the officer said.

Police said the accused works at a tea stall and lives at a slum near ITO. Police added that he was drunk at the time of the incident.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App