Items worth crores stolen from lockers of PNB bank

At least 30 of the 400 lockers inside the strong room of a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Modi Nagar were found to be empty and assets worth crores — including a double-barrelled gun — stolen, police said Tuesday.

The incident came to light around 9.30 am on Monday, after a two-day bank holiday. Two employees of the Kapda Mill branch of the bank, situated on National Highway-58, realised that sunlight was coming from the strong room via a nearly two-feet-wide hole on the nine-inch wall adjoining an abandoned rubber factory premises, police said.

“This seems to be the work of a professional gang or those who are aware of the bank operations. The robbery was conducted in such a way that the bank’s sensory system remained unhinged. They seem to have known how the sensors work and how the alarms go off,” said a police officer privy to the details of the case.

“They also managed to dig a nearly two-ft-deep tunnel but did not seem to use it. The lockers were placed at a height of around four feet from the ground. The second hole was drilled right above the locker cabinets,” said a police source. Police are awaiting leads on the details of the items stolen and are scanning CCTV footage from the bank to gather more clues.

“It seems that hammers and pick axes were used. Investigation is still underway and we have also approached police forces of neighbouring districts and states in the case,” the source added.

