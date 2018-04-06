Issues in PDS flagged five times in 2015, CM Arvind Kejriwal did not act: Ajay Maken

Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo) Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo)

Delhi government officials red-flagged discrepancies in the Public Distribution System (PDS) five times in 2015 through circulars but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs did not take any action, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken alleged on Friday.

Maken presented five circulars, undersigned by either officials of the Food and Supplies or the Vigilance departments, in which it was stated that complaints have been received of Aadhaar cards from other states being fraudulently used to get ration cards in Delhi.

Displaying a circular by the assistant commissioner (vigilance), Maken said it stated that fake names similar to those mentioned in Aadhaar cards of other states have been added to ration cards in Delhi, in connivance with officials of Food and Supplies department, to take undue advantage of government subsidy under PDS.

The Congress leader showed another circular dated December 2015, which read that corrective measures need to be taken to check diversion of food grain.The CAG report for 2016-17, tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, had flagged many “lapses” by the food and supplies department.

ALSO READ | BJP alleges a scam in public distribution system in Delhi

AAP MLAs and BJP MPs, who are chairpersons of local area circle level vigilance committees and the district-level vigilance committees respectively, are also “responsible” for the ration scam, he alleged. “Being chairpersons of the committees, they must have been aware of such things. These details were also on the website. Then why did they not take any action?” Maken said.

Responding to the allegations, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Maken is presenting a distorted picture before the public. Not just officials, but our own MLAs red-flagged corruption in PDS but there was no action. In some cases, ration shops were sealed but were de-sealed soon after… Our MLAs do not have any power to take action against officials as power lies with the L-G. We have been at the forefront of raising corruption issues… but nothing happens.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App