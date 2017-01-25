Irshad Ali moves Delhi High Court, seeks action against officers

Irshad with wife at their one-room home in Delhi. He was cleared of terror charges after a 11-year-long legal battle. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Irshad with wife at their one-room home in Delhi. He was cleared of terror charges after a 11-year-long legal battle. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Irshad Ali, who was recently acquitted of terror charges after an 11-year trial by a Delhi Sessions Court, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking a departmental inquiry against “erring” Special Cell officers involved in probing the case he was involved in.

“…Direct the respondent to forthwith conduct a departmental enquiry under the direct supervision of the commissioner in an expeditious manner against the erring police officials… and consequently take departmental action,” the writ petition in the court said.