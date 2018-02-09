‘Irregularities’ in tendering process: Charges against North civic body mayor baseless, says BJP

Even as AAP demanded the resignation of North Delhi mayor Preety Aggarwal for alleged irregularities in a tendering process, she rubbished the allegations as “baseless”. The BJP maintained that AAP was trying to “divert attention from the concrete allegations of corruption against AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain”.

“Delhi BJP has firm information that the Lt Governor has ordered no personal inquiry against the mayor. BJP has zero tolerance towards corruption and we will not buckle under the pressure of AAP leader’s baseless allegations,” said Delhi BJP Secretary Ravinder Gupta.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey, meanwhile, demanded a CBI probe into the matter and said Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari should apologise to Delhi residents for his “failure” to prevent corruption in BJP-led municipal corporations.

