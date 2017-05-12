IPS officer’s brother shot father: Cops

IPS officer Sanjeev Tyagi on Thursday. (Photo: Amit Mehra) IPS officer Sanjeev Tyagi on Thursday. (Photo: Amit Mehra)

On Thursday morning, the family of IPS officer Sanjeev Tyagi were at their house when they suddenly heard a gunshot. They rushed to the room of his 65-year-old father, Ishwar Tyagi, who was found lying in a pool of blood with a bullet injury on his head. He was rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors declared him “brought dead”, police said.

The incident took place around 6.45 am in Sector 2 of Raj Nagar area, Ghaziabad. Senior police officers initially maintained that the death took place under mysterious circumstances. By evening, the family approached the police with a complaint, naming Sanjeev’s brother Arun as the accused.

“An FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered at Kavi Nagar police station naming the victim’s youngest son. The complaint was filed by the deceased’s nephew Amit Tyagi,” said Akash Tomar, SP City, Ghaziabad. Police added that the victim’s wife, who was in the house, had corroborated the involvement of their youngest son.

While Tyagi’s family remained tight-lipped about the turn of events leading to the incident, police investigation revealed that Arun was undergoing treatment for schizophrenia.

“Arun is undergoing treatment at VIMHANS Hospital, Delhi. Three teams have been formed to nab the accused. All angles are being explored. The accused was at the residence last night. We will find out other details once the accused is nabbed. The family is denying any other motive,” Tomar said.

A 2010 batch IPS officer, Tyagi is posted as an SP of the Cooperative Cell in Lucknow. According to the police, Tyagi’s father owned a licenced weapon, but which weapon was used in the case is yet to be ascertained. “Post-mortem examination has been conducted, but the report is awaited,” Tomar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now