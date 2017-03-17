IPS officer to probe JNU student’s death

An IPS-level officer has been appointed as the investigating officer in the probe into the death of JNU student, J Muthukrishnan. According to sources, Jimmy Chiram — a 2013 batch IPS officer posted as an assistant commissioner of police at Mehrauli – has been asked to corroborate the sequence of events and ascertain the exact cause of death.

Muthukrishnan, an MPhil student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at a friend’s house in Munirka Vihar on March 13. His father had filed a complaint, after which police registered a case of abetment to suicide and invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Vasant Vihar police station.

Meanwhile, a team of Delhi Police on Thursday seized Muthukrishnan’s laptop from his hostel room. Sources said the team also questioned a few students whom he was in touch with, including a woman student he had spoken to before his death.

“We are not ruling out any possibility and will investigate every aspect of the case. We will access data from his laptop, and look into his phone messages for clues,” a police officer said.

Sources said police will request the two JNU professors, under whom he was pursuing his dissertation, to join the probe as well. Source added that police have also sought a clarification from the university registrar over allegations that the student was upset over alleged caste discrimination meted out to him.

Police are also waiting for the final autopsy report and have sent viscera samples for forensic examination, the sources said.

