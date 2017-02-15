Inter-state gang busted with drug peddler’s arrest in Delhi

With the arrest of a 24-year-old man, Delhi Police claim to have busted an inter-state racket of drug peddlers operating in Shahdara.

Police said the gang used to sell 2,000-plus pouches, containing 1.5 grams of heroin each, per day. The accused, Munna, was arrested from a park, where he had come to deliver a consignment. At least 273.45 grams of heroin, worth Rs 7.5 lakh, was recovered from his possession.

DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said, “Munna was arrested after 18 boys, picked up for drug abuse, disclosed their source and named him… He sold each pouch for Rs 300.” Three of the boys are minors, police said.