Delhi: Inter-discom power transfer to ensure fewer blackouts

In a bid to ensure that there are fewer power cuts this summer, power distribution companies in Delhi have agreed to meet deficit in certain slots through inter-discom transfers, officials said.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), the power regulator for the national capital, has issued a detailed order on the allocation of powers between the discoms — Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL).

The order said that during meetings for summer preparedness, it was found that although the capital had a power surplus in the summer, between April and September, shortages of power were found with individual discoms for a period of a few hours, occasionally.

“The discoms have agreed to manage deficit of power in specific slots among themselves by trading through inter-discom transfer (IDT) and assured that there would not be a shortage of power during summer of 2018-19,” it said.

The DERC order said that 10 MW power from Aravali Jhajjhar Plant has been allocated to BRPL from BYPL, and 10 MW each of Dadri-I and Dadri-II plants is being allocated to TPDDL from BYPL from April 1.

Also, 100% share of BYPL from the Narora plant (12 MW) and Rihand I (25 MW) is allocated to BRPL from April 1.

For the period between May and October this year, 50% share of TPDDL from the Sasan plant will be allocated to BYPL. For the period from November 2018 and March 2019,

80% share of TPDDL from Sasan plant UMPP (Ultra Mega Power Projects) will be allocated to the BYPL, the order stated. Officials said that the arrangement would also help discoms save expenses on short-term power purchase for the bill, which ultimately makes its way to the customers. As per the DERC Regulations, 2017, the Commission can reassign the allocation of power among the distribution licencees out of the overall power portfolio allocated to Delhi to adjust the gap in power purchase cost.

