Inspect rain water harvesting systems in Delhi schools: NGT to DJB

The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 080415 The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 080415

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to inspect the rain water harvesting systems (RWHS) being installed in private and government schools in Delhi. A bench headed by Justice R S Rathore ordered the DJB to submit a status report on the RWHS being constructed on the respective sites before August 8.

“Counsel for DJB is directed to inspect the work done by the noticees…. The status of the rain water harvesting system constructed on the respective sites, shall be furnished by the DJB before the next date of hearing,” the bench, also comprising expert member Ranjan Chatterjee, said. During the hearing, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) told the green panel that the cost estimate of the projects for three schools –Primary Girl School at Chhatarpur Mandir, Prativa Bal Vidyalaya and Primary School at Rajpur Khurd– have been prepared and tenders will be floated at the earliest.

The bench, however, said “looking to the grave urgency of the matter because monsoon has come and purpose of rain water harvesting system will be frustrated if delayed, we direct SDMC to take up the matter on priority and inform the tribunal on next date of hearing with regard to the progress in the matter.”

The matter is fixed for next hearing on August 8. The NGT had earlier directed the Central Ground Water Authority and DJB to inspect private and government schools here after a plea alleged that they have failed to install rain water harvesting systems on their premises.

The direction came during hearing of a plea of Mahesh Chandra Saxena, who claimed to be associated with an NGO working in the field of ground water conservation. He has claimed that government departments, educational institutions and residential societies have either not installed rain water harvesting systems or these were non- functional.

