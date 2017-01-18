Inspect all pollution checking centres in capital, says SC

Supreme Court of India. Supreme Court of India.

Terming the problem of pollution in Delhi-NCR “very serious”, the Supreme Court Tuesday ordered inspection of all 962 pollution under control (PUC) centres in the national capital. It also sought a report on action taken against the errant centres.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice P C Pant asked the inspection to be completed in eight weeks after noting that the response by the Delhi government and its pollution control board did not indicate when and how these PUC centres were inspected. The court also called for an ‘action taken’ report on 175 such centres, which have been issued showcause notices.

Further, the central government has been asked to submit a status report on installing more air quality stations by February 6, the next date of hearing.

“This pollution problem is very serious. If you talk in terms of years for a solution, then it is also a problem… The implementation machinery has to be strengthened,” observed the bench as amicus curiae.

Delhi government officials said there were several problems plaguing PUC centres in the capital, “despite Delhi’s pollution checking apparatus and systems being the best in the country”.

“Issuing fake pollution under control certificates to diesel vehicles older than 15 years, charging a fee higher than permitted, employing under-qualified staff and remaining shut during working hours and thereby denying customers the right to get their vehicles checked at PUC centres call for suspension or cancellation of licences,” a Delhi government official said.

Will roll out odd-even if required: Jain

A day after the Centre notified a graded response plan to counter pollution, Delhi Tra-nsport Minister Satyendar Jain said Tuesday that the odd-even scheme will be implemented if air pollution touches ‘emergency’ level in the capital.

With PTI inputs