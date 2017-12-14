Inquiry against Fortis, Noida for ‘overcharging’

The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on Wednesday ordered an inquiry against Fortis Hospital, Noida for allegedly charging a high fee for its services.

The inquiry is based on a police complaint received at Sector-58 police station. Joginder Singh, in his complaint, said the hospital failed to save his daughter last month and had charged over Rs 1 lakh for treatment.

“In his complaint, Singh said his daughter … was admitted to Fortis Noida late at night (on November 20). After 4-5 hours of treatment there, she passed away. The case was passed to the district administration which is inquiring into the case. An FIR will be registered following the inquiry,” said station house officer Anil Pratap Singh. Moreover, he was given a bill of Rs 1.03 lakh, police said.

“An inquiry is being conducted and the report will be submitted within a month. Following the findings, action will be taken,” said Anurag Bhargava, Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Meanwhile, a statement from Fortis Healthcare said, “The rationale of management at our Hospital is evidence-based medicine, hence all relevant investigations were ordered to find out the cause of sudden deterioration of the patient. However, the patient passed away within 5 hours of care given at the Hospital, which was spent predominantly on her immediate resuscitation.”

