Innova with MHA sticker stolen from west Delhi

Delhi Police are on their toes after an Innova car bearing a Home Ministry sticker was stolen late Saturday night by unidentified persons from west Delhi’s Hari Nagar area. Confirming the theft, DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said, “Police are examining CCTV footage of the area and talking to locals to get some leads.”

Police said the car belongs to Harcharan Kaur, an under-secretary with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. She had an MHA sticker on her car as she used to work there. “The incident took place on Saturday when she and her husband were visiting relatives in Hari Nagar around 8 pm. They had parked the car near Jheelwaala park. The relative lives in a DDA flat near the park. When they came downstairs to go home, they found the car missing,” a police officer said.

Initial investigation revealed that the Innova was Kaur’s personal car. “The couple immediately informed police as they were worried the car could be misused by the thieves due the access it provides. Police reached the spot and tried to locate the car, but to no avail. They recorded Kaur’s statement and lodged an FIR of car theft,” the officer said. Police said they have informed other security agencies about the theft.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App