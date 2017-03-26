Inmates of Haryana jails get a fresh start

Amit Mishra, founder of Invader Technologies Amit Mishra, founder of Invader Technologies

Twelve inmates of Bhondsi jail, when released from prison on bail, acquittal or completion of their sentences, found an unusual source of employment — at a software company. Amit Mishra, 32, who runs the company and hails from Gorakhpur, was once an inmate himself — under trial in connection with a case regarding his wife’s death, who committed suicide. After 13 months behind bars, Mishra, who was a software engineer, was acquitted in 2014.

He is now the founder of Invader Technologies, a software company in Gurgaon’s DLF Phase II, which was set up in June 2015. It designs software for companies in various fields, including education and healthcare. Its prime focus, however, is prison software, which Mishra first became acquainted with during his time in Bhondsi jail. Phoenix, a software now in use in jails all over Haryana, was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2015, making it only the fourth software to be given this badge of honour. It was created by Mishra, along with the help of a handful of other inmates.

Harinder Singh, the superintendent at Bhondsi jail, says the software has helped “staff, prisoners, as well as visitors” by increasing efficiency, accuracy and providing “records that are available at the click of a button”.

Of the 35 employees in Mishra’s company, three are ex-inmates of Bhondsi jail — one used to be an accountant, second a former employee of Maruti and the third a former banking sector professional. Two of them are out on bail, while the third has been relieved of the accusations through a settlement.

“When I started the company, whose main task now is to maintain and upgrade the prison software, I had only four employees, apart from myself. All are former inmates,” Mishra says, adding that he consciously made the decision to keep his doors open to former inmates, who were qualified and interested in the work available at his company.

“When I spent time in prison, I became aware that a lot of inmates are people like me, who may or may not be guilty of the crimes, but look to start afresh when they are released. I want to help them get reintegrated into society,” he says. Altogether, 12 inmates have been employed in Mishra’s company over the last two years, most of who, Mishra said, have gone on to avail of bigger opportunities that came their way.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now