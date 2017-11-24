Inmates move plea against authorities in Tihar Jail

An application has been moved in the District and Sessions Judge’s court on behalf of three terror accused alleging that Tihar Jail authorities “beat them without any reason”. The accused persons are currently being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and are undergoing trial.

The application stated that they are lodged at a high-risk ward in jail number 1 of Tihar.

On the night of November 21, the jail staff allegedly beat up inmates of high-risk wards, including the petitioners, causing them injuries, the application alleged. Their lawyer, M S Khan, said the court disposed of the application, directing the jail authorities to take necessary measures.

“The violence against the inmates by jail staff is on the rise. Every day, inmates are complaining about the same. Earlier an incident of lathicharge happened in jail number 3 in which several inmates sustained injuries. Thereafter, in jail number 8, one accused Rakesh was beaten up by jail staff…,” the application claimed.

The application further alleged that even though CCTV cameras are installed inside the jail premises, whenever such incidents happen, the jail authorities come up with the plea that the CCTV was not working.

In the application, Khan stated that the accused deserve to be treated with dignity and “not like an animal”. It also said the jail authorities are “only their custodians and not masters”, and are duty bound to ensure safety and security of the accused as envisaged as under Section 55A of the CrPC.

